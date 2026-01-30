<p>Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu: A 70-year old farmer has allegedly been set ablaze by two men due to personal enmity, in this district, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The farmer is being treated in hospital.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in neighbouring Kadampuliyur village at around 6.50 pm on January 29 when the victim Rajendran hailing from Maligampattu was riding in the pillion of a two-wheeler, police said.</p>.<p>The incident was being discussed widely on the social media on Friday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> General Secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami</a> slammed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> government over this incident and criticised the law and order situation of the state.</p>.<p>A senior police official said four special teams were formed to probe the incident.</p>.<p>"Four persons (including the two persons who doused petrol on the farmer) have been arrested in this connection. They will be soon sent to Cuddalore Prison," the official told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.'Have you cleaned up corruption done by AIADMK in washing machine': Stalin asks BJP.<p>According to him, the victim Rajendran while travelling on the two wheeler was intercepted by these two persons who doused petrol on him and set him ablaze.</p>.<p>Passers-by alerted the police and immediately, the victim was taken to Cuddalore District Hospital. Later, he was shifted to Chidambaram Government Medical College Hospital, he said.</p>.<p>The victim would be taken to Kilpauk Medical College hospital in Chennai for further treatment, the official said. Responding to a query, the official said, the attack has been carried out on the farmer due to personal enmity.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, hitting out at the DMK government, Palaniswami said, "The sight of Rajendran running on the road with his body burning is a terrifying testament to the extent to which law and order has collapsed in the DMK regime."</p><p>People of Tamil Nadu are pushed to a state where they live in fear on a daily basis, he alleged. "It was not just the farmer Rajendran who burned in that fire, it was Tamil Nadu's law and order as well," he said in a social media post.</p>.<p>Palaniswami urged the government to immediately arrest the suspects and conduct a 'fair and transparent probe' in the matter.</p>