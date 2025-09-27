<p>Chennai: Bringing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK </a>into the line of fire, actor-politician Vijay on Saturday strongly criticised the party for its “incompatible” alliance with the BJP, which, he argued, has made “true followers” of party founder M G Ramachandran “unhappy.” </p><p> He also questioned why the AIADMK revived its alliance with the BJP, a party that he said has done nothing beneficial for the people of Tamil Nadu.</p> .At least 12, including kids, dead in stampede during Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu.<p>Addressing a campaign meeting in Namakkal, Vijay also claimed that a vote for the DMK in the 2026 elections would indirectly support the BJP, alleging that the two parties are in a “secret relationship.”</p><p> The actor reiterated that his TVK would only make realistic promises and would not “promise the moon” during elections.</p><p> Thousands of Vijay’s fans waited for over five hours for the actor’s arrival in Namakkal and to hear his speech. This marks the third consecutive Saturday that Vijay has campaigned for the 2026 assembly elections.</p><p> While continuing his critique of the DMK and BJP, Vijay also challenged the AIADMK in its stronghold by questioning why it had forgotten its leader J Jayalalithaa’s stance of keeping the saffron party at a safe distance.</p> .<p>“The AIADMK has forgotten its leaders and has aligned with the BJP. True followers of MGR are not in favour of the alliance and are lamenting. Why have you aligned with the BJP? What has the BJP done for Tamil Nadu?” he asked.</p><p> Reiterating that TVK’s political and ideological rivals are the DMK and BJP respectively—both of which he strongly criticized—Vijay also condemned the AIADMK for compromising its core ideology by allying with the saffron party.</p><p> He also reiterated that the contest in the 2026 assembly elections will be between the DMK and TVK. The actor has been invoking MGR and positioning his Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) as the main anti-DMK force in Tamil Nadu, seeking support from a significant portion of the anti-DMK and anti-government electorate.</p>