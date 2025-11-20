Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM for an unprecedented 10th Time; See Pictures

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar was sworn in on Thursday as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th time. At the ceremony organised in Gandhi Maidan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy. The event was a high-profile display of NDA unity, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and several other top leaders and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states. Take a look at the pictures...