Budget 'ignores' Tamil Nadu: DMK to hold protests in the state on July 27

“Union Budget should be a document that reflects the government’s resolve to work towards enhancing the life of every citizen, by allotting due funds to all states, thereby ensuring overall development of the country. But this year’s Budget doesn’t look it is for the entire country,” the DMK said in a two-page statement, announcing the demonstration.

The Budget has merely “spewed hatred” on states like Tamil Nadu that continue to play a crucial role in India’s growth but has been “generous” to some states by allotting them enough funds.

“This has been done just to save the NDA government,” the statement said, in an oblique reference to BJP’s dependence on Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United), the ruling parties of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar respectively. Support of TDP and JD (U) MPs are crucial for the BJP, which couldn’t muster a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha elections.

The statement pointed out that the Budget didn’t mention about the funding for Phase-II of the Chennai Metro and financial assistance to handle the aftermath of two consecutive floods that hit the state in December 2023.

“Demands put forth by our Chief Minister have been completely ignored,” the DMK said, while lamenting that states like Assam, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Bihar have been promised relief funds.

Stalin has been appealing to the Union Government to allot funds for Phase-II of the Chennai Metro which envisages bringing another 118.9 km of the city on the map of the modern transport system. Pending the Centre’s approval, the state government has already spent over Rs 9,000 crore and is likely to spend another Rs 10,000 crore this fiscal on the project from its own funds.