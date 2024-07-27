Change your style, or else you will continue to suffer defeat: Stalin to BJP

’No funds for Tamil Nadu’

Stalin complained that the Budget didn’t allot funds for the Phase-II project of Chennai Metro despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah “hastily” laying the foundation stone for the project in November 2020 and “completely ignored” Tamil Nadu’s request for allocation of funds for relief activities in flood-hit areas of the state.

“However, the Union Finance Minister has allocated over ten thousand crore rupees to states which are ruled by the NDA allies, on which the government relies to remain standing,” Stalin added. The Chief Minister also went a step ahead to accuse the BJP of “deceitfully attempting to reduce funds” for ongoing projects as well, most importantly for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

He alleged that the BJP government was adamant that it would release funds only if Tamil Nadu agreed to implement the National Education Policy (NEP), which it opposes tooth and nail.

“They do not have even an iota of concern or worry that students’ education is being ruined, and the teachers who teach them are not paid. All that the BJP cares about is to impose their ideology and Hindi,” Stalin added.

’Why take away everything from states?’

The Chief Minister also took objection to Sitharaman asking states to reduce stamp duty saying the Union Government has already taken away taxation rights from state governments by implementing Goods and Services Tax.

“When they have not even disbursed the GST compensation of Rs 20,000 crore to Tamil Nadu, who gave them the authority to alter the tax levying system of the states?” he asked.

Dwelling on the Phase-II project of Chennai Metro, Stalin said the state government was accelerating and implementing the project worth Rs 63,000 crore without any assistance from the Union Government, which has on the other hand approved such projects in cities smaller than Chennai and allotted funds.

“If we raise questions, they respond in Parliament stating that this is a state-sponsored project. If so, would they give the railway sector to the state government? They refuse to open their mouth regarding the approval for Coimbatore, and Madurai metro rail projects as well,” he said.

Stalin also said he was glad that Thirukkural, couplets written by Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar, didn't find a mention in this "discriminatory budget".

"In the past, they at least used to recite a Thirukkural for namesake. It seems they got bitter with Thiruvalluvar also this time," the Chief Minister added.