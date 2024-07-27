Change your style, or else you will continue to suffer defeat: Stalin to BJP

Chennai: Alleging that the Union Budget 2024-2025 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seemed like a “vengeful” act against states and people who boycotted the BJP, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday warned the saffron party that it will suffer “more and more defeats” if it continues to make “mistake after mistake.”
In a 9-minute video, Stalin explained to the people why he decided to boycott a meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council in New Delhi on Saturday while accusing Narendra Modi of running the government with a “political motive” and not being magnanimous enough to work for every citizen of the country.
“The Budget presented by the Union Finance Minister seems like a vengeful act against the states and people who boycotted the BJP. Instead of preparing a budget for the welfare of all Indians, she has prepared a budget to take revenge against those who voted for the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. This goes against the oath of office she took swearing allegiance to the Constitution,” Stalin said.
Terming the Budget as the one that was presented to “save” the NDA government, Stalin said the exercise takes revenge against the entire country as even income tax taxpayers have got nothing.
’The BJP must answer’
“As the voice of the people of Tamil Nadu, in fact, as the voice of all Indians, let me say something. You are committing mistake after mistake. You will suffer more and more defeats. Just as both houses of the Indian Parliament are in outrage, the hearts of the Indian people are also raging against you! The BJP must answer,” Stalin added.
The Chief Minister said the only special project that the BJP announced for Tamil Nadu since it came to power in 2014 is the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai, the construction of which is yet to begin despite Modi laying the foundation stone for the project in January 2019.
At this rate, Stalin wondered, why will the people of Tamil Nadu vote for the BJP which he said wasn’t concerned about its development. The DMK president said he had hoped that the BJP not getting a majority on its own in the 2024 polls would have brought in a change in its heart.
“But only disappointment prevails,” Stalin said, pointing out that he made a wish list of what Tamil Nadu wants from the Union Budget two days before it was presented in the Parliament. The Finance Minister didn’t pay heed to any of the demands put forth by the state government and on top of it, she didn’t even utter the word ‘Tamil Nadu’ in her speech.
’No funds for Tamil Nadu’
Stalin complained that the Budget didn’t allot funds for the Phase-II project of Chennai Metro despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah “hastily” laying the foundation stone for the project in November 2020 and “completely ignored” Tamil Nadu’s request for allocation of funds for relief activities in flood-hit areas of the state.
“However, the Union Finance Minister has allocated over ten thousand crore rupees to states which are ruled by the NDA allies, on which the government relies to remain standing,” Stalin added. The Chief Minister also went a step ahead to accuse the BJP of “deceitfully attempting to reduce funds” for ongoing projects as well, most importantly for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).
He alleged that the BJP government was adamant that it would release funds only if Tamil Nadu agreed to implement the National Education Policy (NEP), which it opposes tooth and nail.
“They do not have even an iota of concern or worry that students’ education is being ruined, and the teachers who teach them are not paid. All that the BJP cares about is to impose their ideology and Hindi,” Stalin added.
’Why take away everything from states?’
The Chief Minister also took objection to Sitharaman asking states to reduce stamp duty saying the Union Government has already taken away taxation rights from state governments by implementing Goods and Services Tax.
“When they have not even disbursed the GST compensation of Rs 20,000 crore to Tamil Nadu, who gave them the authority to alter the tax levying system of the states?” he asked.
Dwelling on the Phase-II project of Chennai Metro, Stalin said the state government was accelerating and implementing the project worth Rs 63,000 crore without any assistance from the Union Government, which has on the other hand approved such projects in cities smaller than Chennai and allotted funds.
“If we raise questions, they respond in Parliament stating that this is a state-sponsored project. If so, would they give the railway sector to the state government? They refuse to open their mouth regarding the approval for Coimbatore, and Madurai metro rail projects as well,” he said.
Stalin also said he was glad that Thirukkural, couplets written by Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar, didn't find a mention in this "discriminatory budget".
"In the past, they at least used to recite a Thirukkural for namesake. It seems they got bitter with Thiruvalluvar also this time," the Chief Minister added.
