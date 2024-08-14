Chennai: 647 animals belonging to scheduled wildlife species found inside dismissed policeman's rented house

Chennai police constable S Ravikumar, aged 41, was sacked from service after reportedly being identified by investigators as the key figure in an international racket which dealt with wildlife trafficking. Now, it has been found that Ravikumar had rented a two-storey house at Lakshmipuram, Kolathur in the city for the past nine months which he allegedly used for illegal activities, according to The New Indian Express.

Chennai Customs and state wildlife officials sealed the property after reportedly seizing as many as 647 native Indian scheduled wildlife species from there.

Although a group of detectives verified Ravikumar's participation in the trafficking racket, sources within the forest department claimed that his name has not been listed in the case they have filed.