Chennai meth lab run by chemistry, engineering students busted, 7 arrested

<p>In a shocking event, seven students in Chennai were arrested for running a meth lab in one of their homes. An MSc student, four recently graduated with degrees in robotic engineering and two others cooked methamphetamine at home.</p><p>The police arrested them on Wednesday in Chennai's Kodungaiyur. </p><p>When the police reached the location for investigation, the parents informed they believed the students were working on academic research.</p><p>Upon investigation, the officials found out that the group was preparing meth and later were sent to judicial custody.</p><p>The Anti-Drug Intelligence Unit (ADIU) have seized 250 grams of meth and confiscated mobile phones, chemical weighing machine, jars, lab equipment, test tubes, pipettes, burettes and raw chemicals.</p><p>The report stated that the investigation was carried after a tip-off and the police have suspected a criminal link to other cities as well. </p><p>All the arrested students are in their early twenties of which five are students while three others are their friends. </p><p>The publication quoting a police official said that the ADIU team is keeping a track of the case of drug peddling. "We are investigating how long they have been in operation," the official said.</p><p>Further they said that only one of the students have knowledge in chemistry while others have helped in procuring chemicals, and apparatus from online portals and pharmaceutical places. </p>