Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

'Deccan Centre', a think-tank to enhance South India's global engagement, launched in Chennai

The Deccan Centre will identify opportunities across geopolitics, security, technology, business, trade, diaspora, environment, maritime and other areas of mutual interest.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 09:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 09:21 IST
ChennaiSouth India

Follow us on :

Follow Us