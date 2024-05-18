'Depressed' as hate campaigns by him not working, PM denigrating welfare measures by Oppn govts: Stalin

“Narendra Modi has thrown to the wind the dignity of the office of Prime Minister. He spreads hatred every passing hour and sows seeds of hatred among the people of India. People of the country are watching with shock and dismay at the irresponsible statements of the Prime Minister and the radio silence of the Election Commission of India,” Stalin said.

He said the Prime Minister instead of talking about the demand for removing the 50 per cent ceiling on reservation for backward classes and Scheduled Castes among others in a state like Uttar Pradesh where people are waiting to hear his views on the issue. “Instead, he concentrates only on spreading hatred among people,” he added.

The Chief Minister also accused the BJP of encouraging fake news peddlers like Manish Kashyap, who was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police for spreading fake news that north Indian people in the state were being attacked.