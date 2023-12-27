Developing Tamil Nadu on social justice, equality, fraternity principles: CM M K Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said he was striving hard to develop the state on the sublime principles of social justice, equality, equal nature of faiths and fraternity.

He was working to build a Tamil Nadu based on these principles, the Chief Minister said after inaugurating Rs 171 crore worth completed projects and providing assistance to the tune of Rs 184 crore under the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department here.

The Dravidian model of governance is being dispensed with an aim to ensure development based on 'everything to everyone,' he noted.

In the last three years, 12 Adi Dravidar student hostels were built at an estimated cost of Rs175 crore. Various concessions are being provided by the state government for the education development of Adi Dravidar and Tribal students, he added.