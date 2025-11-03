<p>Chennai: The ruling DMK on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the implementation of the SIR exercise in the state. The petition, filed by DMK Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi through party MP and senior advocate N R Elango, follows a meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin a day earlier, where multiple parties decided to jointly approach the apex court over the issue.</p><p>Meanwhile, in a related development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) told the Madras High Court that there was no reason for apprehension regarding the SIR. EC counsel Niranjan Rajagopal submitted before a bench of Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan that the final electoral rolls would be published only after considering all objections.</p>.DMK enacting 'drama' on SIR to divert attention on corruption charges, says minister L Murugan.<p>The bench was hearing a plea filed by former AIADMK MLA Sathyanarayanan and party advocate Vinayagam, seeking the removal of double entries and names of deceased voters in the T Nagar and Tambaram Assembly segments.</p><p>The EC maintained that due process was being followed, while the DMK has argued that the ongoing revision exercise could impact the integrity of the voter list in the run-up to the elections.</p>