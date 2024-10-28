Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

DMK leaders call out actor Vijay for 'copying' their ideologies but new deputy CM Udhayanidhi stays mum

The AIADMK dismissed reports that Vijay was aiming at the party, saying only the DMK would be affected by TVK.
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 16:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 16:43 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsThalapathy VijayDMKAIADMKUdhayanidhi Stalin

Follow us on :

Follow Us