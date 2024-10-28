DMK leaders call out actor Vijay for 'copying' their ideologies but new deputy CM Udhayanidhi stays mum

<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday sought time to respond to actor Vijay’s political entry and his declaration that the DMK will be his political enemy. </p><p>However, his party and cabinet colleagues rushed to term Vijay as “C Team” of the BJP and that the actor has plunged into politics only at the behest of the saffron party. Law Minister S Regupathy said this was the first time that a party has become the C Team of the BJP and said Vijay’s ideologies are nothing but a copy of the DMK.</p><p>“Until now, we have seen political parties being another ‘s A team and B team. But TVK is BJP’s C team,” Regupathy added. </p>.DMK says actor Vijay-led party's principles 'copy', AIADMK says 'old wine in new bottle'.<p>Speaking to reporters, Udhay said he will comment on Vijay’s speech only after listening to it. “I didn’t watch his speech and I can’t comment unless I watch it myself. I can’t reply based on your comments, you might miss or add something,” the DCM said.</p><p>He was responding to reporters’ query on what he made out of Vijay’s speech. </p><p>The AIADMK dismissed reports that Vijay was aiming at the party, saying only the DMK would be affected by TVK. </p><p>“There is no impact to us. We are not the ruling party. Our enemies and policies are similar to that of the TVK,” AIADMK deputy leader in the Assembly R B Udhayakumar said. </p><p>Former BJP state chief Tamilisai Soundararajan appreciated Vijay for speaking against DMK’s corruption but said she doesn’t agree with his views on the BJP. </p>