DMK MLA’s son, daughter-in-law arrested for assaulting Dalit girl

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday arrested the son and daughter-in-law of a DMK MLA from their hideout in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in connection with a case filed against them for allegedly torturing an 18-year-old Dalit girl, who worked as their domestic help, for about six months.

The police action came almost a week after the police filed a case against Anto Mathivanan, son of Pallavaram MLA from DMK E Karunanithi, and his wife Merlin by invoking the Prevention of Atrocities (SC/ST) Act, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The couple have been secured,” a senior police officer told DH, without divulging much details. Sources said they were arrested from Andhra Pradesh, where they were hiding for the past few days.