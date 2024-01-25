DMK MLA’s son, daughter-in-law arrested for assaulting Dalit girl

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday arrested the son and daughter-in-law of a DMK MLA from their hideout in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in connection with a case filed against them for allegedly torturing an 18-year-old Dalit girl, who worked as their domestic help, for about six months.
The police action came almost a week after the police filed a case against Anto Mathivanan, son of Pallavaram MLA from DMK E Karunanithi, and his wife Merlin by invoking the Prevention of Atrocities (SC/ST) Act, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
“The couple have been secured,” a senior police officer told DH, without divulging much details. Sources said they were arrested from Andhra Pradesh, where they were hiding for the past few days.
The couple have been accused by the minor girl of abusing her and inflicting injuries to her face and other parts of her body. The incident came to light after the girl reached her native place in Kallakurichi district for Pongal holidays, following which she was taken to a government hospital where doctors found injury marks on her body.
The girl further alleged that the couple had harassed her mentally by forcing her to get up at 6 am after sending her to sleep at 2 am on several days. She said she was forced to take up the job to raise funds for her education and alleged that the MLA’s family never paid her any salary.
Following an uproar from several quarters, the Neelankarai Police booked Anto and Merlin under the SC/ST Act, Juvenile Justice Act, and sections 506 (criminal intimidation), and 293 (B) (sale etc. of obscene objects to young persons) of the IPC.