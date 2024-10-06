Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Enforcement agencies in Tamil Nadu unable to seize even one gram of synthetic drug: Guv

Terming the prevalence of drugs among youngsters as a "serious problem", Ravi said the government alone cannot eradicate it, but only through a mass movement it can be done.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 14:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 14:39 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDrugsR N RaviTamil Nadu police

Follow us on :

Follow Us