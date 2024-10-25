Engine gets detached from express train; none injured

<p>Chennai: In a freak accident, the engine of an express train got detached from the rest of the 22 coaches at a railway station near Katpadi junction on Friday after the steel coupling of the engine broke from a passenger coach. </p><p>This led to a disruption in train services on the Chennai-Bengaluru route for about two hours, including late running of Brindavan and Double Decker express that connects the capitals of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. </p>.Train services restored in derailment-affected section of Northeast Frontier Railway in Assam.<p>The accident took place at around 8.50 am at the Tiruvalam railway station in Vellore district when the Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express was heading towards Katpadi railway station. Sources said the engine got disconnected from the rest of the coaches, though all passengers are safe. </p><p>It is believed that the engine ran alone for about 500 metres on the same track before it was noticed and stopped. </p><p>“Breakage of couplings of the engine is said to be the reason behind the accident. We are investigating,” a source said, adding that the train began its journey after two hours.</p>