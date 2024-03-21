Ex-Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's remand extended

Chennai: A sessions here court on Thursday extended former DMK Minister Senthil Balaji's remand till March 22.
Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in June last in a money laundering case.
Principal sessions judge S Alli,before whom Senthil Balaji was produced through video conferencing from Puzhal prison extended his judicial custody till March 22.
The judge also posted to Friday further hearing of the discharge petition filed by Balaji,who was arrested on June 14, 2023 in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam when he was Transport Minister an earlier AIADMK regime.
His multiple bail pleas have been rejected by the courts.
(Published 21 March 2024, 13:38 IST)