<p>Chennai: Expelled AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan, who brings with him about 50 years of experience in Dravidian politics gained by working with leaders like M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, joined actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday. </p><p>Sengottaiyan met Vijay at the TVK headquarters here along with his supporters which includes a former MP and a former MLA.</p>.<p>The 77-year-old, a nine-term legislator, was expelled from the party on October 31 after he pushed for the unification of the AIADMK by bringing back sacked leaders such as V K Sasikala, T T V Dhinakaran, and O Panneerselvam.</p>. <p>Sengottaiyan will be an asset for the TVK which now lacks experienced politicians in its fold — a majority of its second-rung leaders are either novices or inexperienced politicians who never worked with the Dravidian majors. It is believed that Vijay wanted a veteran like Sengottaiyan not just to advise him but also formulate strategies for the 2026 Assembly elections. </p><p>The lack of a politically trained and experienced hand in TVK ranks was felt after the Karur stampede that killed 41 people when the party’s response was inadequate. </p><p>Sengottaiyan not just brings about 50 years of his experience working with the AIADMK and taking on the DMK within and outside the Assembly but also his capability to design the election campaign. </p>.BJP asked me to demand unification of AIADMK, says Sengottaiyan.<p>Besides serving as an MLA for nine terms, first from Sathyamangalam and then from Gobichettipalayam, Sengottaiyan was also a Minister in the Jayalalithaa and Edappadi Palaniswami Cabinets. </p><p>Sengottaiyan, who was one of the senior most leaders of the AIADMK since its founding in 1972 by MGR, was at loggerheads with Palaniswami for the past several months. In September, he urged Palaniswami to initiate the process for unification of the AIADMK and shared the stage with OPS and Dhinakaran on October 30 and was expelled from the party the next day. </p>.Post-Karur stampede, the political options before Vijay—to go solo or ally with NDA.<p>The veteran politician himself admitted that he spoke about bringing back expelled leaders only after the BJP asked him to do so. However, Sengottaiyan was upset with the BJP after it left him in the lurch when the AIADMK general secretary removed him from party posts and later expelled him from the party. </p>