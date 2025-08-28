Menu
tamil nadu

Family of four from Tamil Nadu die in Chhattisgarh as car washes away in flood

Though the couple and their children were washed away in the floods along with the car, the driver clung to a tree and escaped.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 15:29 IST
Published 28 August 2025, 15:29 IST
India NewsTamil NaduFloodChhattisgarh

