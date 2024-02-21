Haven't joined I.N.D.I.A. bloc, will support anyone with 'selfless' thought for nation: Kamal Haasan

Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said discussions were on for his party MNM's political alliance and stressed it would support any bloc that would "selflessly' think about the nation but desist from being part of 'feudal politics."

Addressing reporters here after leading the 7th anniversary celebrations of his Makkal Needhi Maiam, actor Haasan also welcomed the recent political entry of top Tamil actor Vijay.

Asked if MNM will join the multi-party opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, he said, "I have already told, this is the time when you have to blur party politics and think about the nation. Anybody who thinks selflessly about the nation, my MNM will be part of it." However, MNM won't join hands with those doing "local feudal politics," he added.