Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Heavy downpour brings Chennai to its knees, city braces for rainy week

Chennai recorded over 10 cm rainfall between 6 pm on October 14 to 6 pm on October 15 with many areas getting drenched with 15 cm of rainfall in a short period of time.
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 14:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 14:02 IST
India NewsrainsTamil NaduChennai

Follow us on :

Follow Us