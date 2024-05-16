Human rights body JAACT seeks transfer of Savukku Shankar to another prison

“Despite the above, JAACT does not tolerate or accept his torture in prison custody on any grounds. All forms of torture are to be totally prohibited, the police or prison officials who indulge in torture are required to be punished according to the law,” the statement said.

The statement said Shankar’s message to the media on May 13 that there is a threat to his life in Coimbatore jail should be taken seriously by the Director General of Prisons Tamil Nadu. “JAACT calls from Immediate steps being taken to shift him to another prison,” it said.

The JAACT also condemned the arrest of RedPix journalist Felix Gerald for airing the interview of Shankar and alleged that his arrest from Delhi without a warrant and the non-obtaining of a transit warrant in Delhi and his present incarceration are sufficient proof of gross violation of the law.

“All the offences against Mr. Felix Gerald in the case in which he was arrested and remanded do not have a sentence above 7 years, hence his remand by the judicial magistrate Tiruchirappalli is totally contrary to the directives of the Apex court in Arnesh Kumar v. State of Bihar,” it said.