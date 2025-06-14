IIT-M students build solar powered car, to take part in global contest

<p>Chennai: Students of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have designed, developed and built a solar-powered car known as ‘Aagneya’, which will participate in the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge 2025 that features a 3,000-kilometre drive from Darwin to Adelaide in Australia.</p><p>The car was developed by Team Agnirath from the Centre for Innovation (CFI), the largest student body in India. The Bridgestone World Solar Challenge 2025, the world’s foremost innovation challenge in solar technology, is scheduled to be held from August 24 to 31, 2025. </p><p>Held once every two years, the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge has welcomed the greatest minds from around the world to Australia to push the limits of technological innovation and travel the outback in an energy-efficient electric vehicle designed, engineered, and built by them and powered through solar energy.</p>.Bengaluru to Chennai in half hr? IIT-M unveils Hyperloop test track. <p> “I am sure this team will succeed. For this car to go to Australia, we need resources. We need to grow the Institute, all of your start-ups to flourish and we want all of you to give back to the Institute so that we can encourage more start-ups,” Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, said. </p><p>The director said the institute was coming out with a very robust mechanism to support start-ups and take you to the next level, having incubated more than 100 start-ups and filed more than 470 patents in the last financial year alone.</p><p>“We had the first IPO recently from an IIT Madras-incubated start-up. We plough the money that comes back into other start-ups. The students must have the confidence that if they are part of a start-up from IIT Madras, it will lead to an unicorn,” Kamakoti added. </p><p>What began in 2021 with just six passionate individuals grew into a multidisciplinary team of 38 eight dedicated students from diverse disciplines, pushing the boundaries to engineer solar race cars to represent India in various solar challenges against teams from renowned universities worldwide.</p><p>Sairam J., Business Module Lead, Team Agnirath and a third year Biological Science student, IIT Madras, said the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge is far more than just a race. </p><p>“After carefully analyzing performance data and taking valuable lessons from the previous race, we reimagined every element of our car's design, performance, and efficiency,” he said. </p><p>One of the most significant upgrades in Aagneya is a drastic weight reduction, which is made possible by transitioning entirely to a carbon fiber body, making it one of the largest hand layup processes ever performed by a student team in India</p><p>Students built a high-quality infrastructure, procured best materials, and conducted rigorous testing to ensure that the vehicle met international standards.ar, to take part in global contest</p>