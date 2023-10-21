‘In public interest to enjoy a pollution free environment,’ SC upholds Tamil Nadu ban on reinforced paper cups

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has declined to interfere with a Madras High Court order, which upheld the ban on reinforced paper cups introduced in Tamil Nadu in 2019, holding that it was in the larger interest of the general public to enjoy a pollution free environment.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and P S Narasimha did not see any reason to interfere with the high court’s finding on the ban of reinforced paper cups. They also directed Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to consider the case of non-woven bags afresh, in light of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The bench said the contention that the ban is over inclusive, and disproportionate, are not made out in relation to reinforced paper cups.

“The appellant’s right under Article 19(1)(g) has, without a doubt, been restricted; but in the larger interest of the general public to enjoy a pollution free environment the restriction was reasonable as per Article 19(6) of the Constitution of India, and is therefore, upheld,” the bench said in its decision passed on October 20.

The bench, however, said given that the amended 2016 Rules now allow non-woven bags above 60 GSM to be manufactured and used, ie, the Centre has found a way to regulate it, rather than ban it – there is some merit in the appellant’s contention regarding disproportionality.

“If a less onerous restriction on the appellant’s Article 19(6) right is possible, it must be favoured. In light of the developments in terms of the amendment to the 2016 Rules, this court is of the considered opinion that it would be appropriate, and just, to remand the question of including non-woven bags within the single use plastic products ban, back to the TNPCB for consideration,” the bench said.

The bench said the case of the non-woven bag stood on a slightly different footing and these bags were reusable in nature to some extent.

Also, their composition/proportion of polypropylene and filler used, in the manufacture of these bags, is customisable, the court noted.

Tamil Nadu government counsel claimed that despite being said to be reusable to an extent, they are indiscriminately disposed of and cause littering, which damages ground water, soil quality, etc, because they do not biodegrade properly, making it justifiable to ban.