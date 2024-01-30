IRS officer who sought Nirmala Sitharaman’s dismissal placed under suspension

Chennai: A day before his retirement, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official from Tamil Nadu was placed under suspension by the Union Ministry of Finance which also initiated disciplinary proceedings on him, weeks after he demanded the resignation of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for “reducing” the Enforcement Directorate into “BJP policy ED.”

In a notice issued on Tuesday, the ministry said B Balamurugan, Deputy Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Chennai (North), has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and asked not to leave the headquarters without obtaining permission of the competent authority.

However, the order said Balamurugan will be entitled to receive subsistence allowance. The suspension order comes four weeks after the officer dashed off a letter to President Draupadi Murmu seeking Nirmala Sitharaman’s “dismissal.”

The officer was set to retire on January 31 after the department failed to process his request for a Voluntary Retirement from Service (VRS).