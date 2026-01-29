<p>Chennai: Actor politician Vijay’s father S A Chandrasekhar has appealed to the Congress to forge poll ties with his son’s TVK to get back its old glory in Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters after participating at a marriage function in Tamil Nau's Tiruvarur on Wednesday, Chandrasekhar opined that TVK was considering extending support to the Congress in the upcoming Assembly election.</p>.2026 polls not just election, but democratic battle: Vijay.<p>"Congress has a history and a legacy… Vijay is ready to give them support and get them back to their old glory. It is up to Congress to take this opportunity," he said. </p>