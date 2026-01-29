Menu
Join TVK's alliance, Vijay will give power: Actor's father Chandrasekhar to Congress

"Congress has a history and a legacy… Vijay is ready to give them support and get them back to their old glory. It is up to Congress to take this opportunity," he said.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 09:36 IST
Published 29 January 2026, 09:36 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsThalapathy VijayTVK

