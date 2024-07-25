Home
Karnataka landslide: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces cash relief to families of deceased lorry drivers

In a statement, the CM said the two persons were killed in a landslide and flood triggered by heavy rains in Shirur in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on July 16.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 July 2024, 16:47 IST

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday expressed anguish over the death of two lorry drivers from the state who were killed in a landslide and flood in Karnataka recently.

He also announced Rs three lakh each to the families of lorry drivers Chinnannan and Murugan, hailing from villages in Namakkal and Krishnagiri districts, respectively.

In a statement here, the CM said the two persons were killed in a landslide and flood triggered by heavy rains in Shirur in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on July 16.

Published 25 July 2024, 16:47 IST
India NewsTamil NaduLandslideUttara Kannada

