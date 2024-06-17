Locals of this TN village to seek "refuge" in Andhra as DMK govt proceeds with land acquisition to build airport

Chennai: With their 700-day protest against acquiring their land for building a greenfield airport for Chennai falling in deaf ears, residents of Ekanapuram village have decided to “leave” their birth place in Tamil Nadu and “seek refuge” in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The villagers, who have been holding a protest in Ekanapuram and Parandur since August 2022, are planning to meet the District Collector of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh seeking the administration’s help in “settling” there. The development comes at a time the DMK dispensation is preparing to acquire land for the new airport to meet the growing needs of Chennai and its neighbouring districts.

“We exercised our democratic rights by protesting for nearly two years against the state government’s decision to set up an airport in Parandur. But our demands have not been met and we believe the government is going ahead with the project. We have no other option but to leave Tamil Nadu,” R L Elango, one of the coordinators of the protests, told DH.

“We are refugees in our country,” Elango said, adding that the villagers will meet Shan Mohan Sagili, Chittoor district collector, on June 24 and impress upon their situation. Elango said the villagers will highlight their plight to Sagili and ask him to forward their petition to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.