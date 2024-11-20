Home
tamil nadu

Madras High Court transfers Kallakurichi hooch probe to CBI

The judges transferred the case to CBI after contending that it was a serious matter as 68 lives had been lost due to consumption of illicit liquor.
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 07:37 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 07:37 IST
CBITamil NaduMadras High CourtHooch tragedy

