North-east monsoon could extend into the New Year

Weeks later, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli were battered by extremely heavy rainfall with Kayalpattinam recorded a whooping 116 cm rainfall in 48 hours. The IMD data says Tirunelvei recorded 151 per cent rainfall more than normal in the week ending December 20, while it is 92 per cent more in Thoothukudi for the same period.

“NEM is extending into January. Last days of the year and the 1st week of January,” independent weather blogger Pradeep John said, adding that the trough interaction between easterlies and westerlies might result in rains if the interaction happens in sea.

“If the interaction happens in landmass, then there will be heavy rains in some places which will be associated with thunder and lightning,” John further said.

However, another weather blogger K Srikanth, said while the westerly and easterly interaction could bring rains, it would be difficult to say whether monsoon conditions would prevail.

"There'll be rains in the last few days of 2023 and the first week of 2024, but I don’t think it is the NEM extending. I believe NEM is almost over and I don’t see any active monsoon conditions,” Srikanth added.