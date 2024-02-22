Palaniswami shatters BJP's hope for AIADMK’s NDA return; says no alliance with saffron party in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: AIADMK is believed to have conveyed to emissaries of the BJP that it was not willing to reconsider its decision to snap ties with the saffron party, which will now stitch a Third Front in Tamil Nadu to face the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

BJP established contact with the AIADMK through former Union Shipping Minister G K Vasan and a couple of other political leaders in the state to convince the regional party to join hands for the Lok Sabha after it quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September 2023.

“Edappadi K Palaniswami, the general secretary of AIADMK, made it clear that he won’t ally with the BJP,” a source in the know told DH.

He asked the emissaries to tell the BJP high command that the decision to snap ties with the saffron party was taken by senior leaders of the AIADMK and that there was no need to change the stand.