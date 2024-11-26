Plea in Madras High Court to set up probe into indictment of Adani in bribery charges in US

<p>A plea filed in the Madras High Court urged the Home Ministry to investigate the corruption charges against Gautam Adani and and his indictment by United States Department of Justice in the Eastern District of New York in corruption case. The plea demands either a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up or the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or any other appropriate investigation agency be directed to investigate, <em>Live Law</em> reports. </p>.<p>A similar plea has been filed in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a>, seeking to produce the indictment of the United States Department of Justice. </p>.<p>Gautam Adani and seven others have been indicted by a federal court in the US for being part of an alleged $265 million bribery scheme. </p>