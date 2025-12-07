<p>Erode: Police declined permission to hold TVK chief Vijay's public meeting in Erode on December 16, after former minister K A Sengottaiyan, who recently joined the party, submitted a petition on Sunday, sources in the department said.</p>.<p>Erode is the home turf of Sengottaiyan, a nine-time MLA and former minister, who joined actor-politician's party after being expelled from AIADMK.</p>.Vijay’s delayed arrival at the rally venue led to stampede: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin.<p>Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The TVK chief will visit Erode on December 16 and address a public meeting in a private land near a marriage hall".</p>.<p>The former minister also submitted a petition with the District Collector S Kandasamy seeking permission for the meeting. Later he submitted a copy of the petition with officials in District Police Office.</p>.<p>Following this, A Sujatha, Superintendent of Police, inspected the seven-acre site in the Pavalathampalayam area on Erode-Perundurai Road where TVK wanted to hold the meeting. Later, police officials told the media that the site is quite inadequate to accommodate a heavy crowd and their vehicles and hence permission was declined. They also said the decision was communicated to Sengottaiyan. </p>