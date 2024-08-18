Home
Rajnath to release commemorative coin on Karunanidhi centenary

PTI
Last Updated : 18 August 2024, 04:49 IST

Chennai: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will release a Rs 100 commemorative coin on the centenary of late DMK president M Karunanidhi here on Sunday.

Singh will release the "Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Centenary Commemorative Coin," in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, ruling DMK president and Karunanidhi's son at an event here.

A host of state ministers and others will attend the event slated at the Kalaivanar Arangam here.

Karunanidhi (1924-2018), a Dravidian stalwart, was a five-time chief minister of the state and helmed the DMK for nearly five decades till his death.

Published 18 August 2024, 04:49 IST
