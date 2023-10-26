RSS vows to fight back as DMK govt denies permission for route march

“The RSS is involved in efforts to seek permission for the route march. People of Tamil Nadu appreciated the route march held in 2022 with much discipline. The RSS will certainly hold the route march across the state after securing necessary permission. The Indian Constitution has given us the right to hold marches,” the RSS leader said.

The Madras High Court and its Madurai Bench had allowed the route marches in all but three districts.

Last year too, the police denied permission for the route marches, but the RSS knocked on the doors of the court and ensured that the events were held.

“We don’t understand why the police aren't giving permission. Tamil Nadu is the only place where we face problems in getting permission for route marches. We struggle every year to get permission. The next march is scheduled for October 29, but we haven’t got the nod so far,” a senior RSS leader told DH.

The RSS has always found it tough to hold marches in Tamil Nadu with the then chief minister J Jayalalithaa denying permission for years. The marches resumed after her death in 2016 but were suspended for some time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The planned march assumes significance in the wake of a massive political push by the BJP to make inroads into Tamil Nadu, where it still lacks a solid base.