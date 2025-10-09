Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Sandalwood worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Tamil Nadu's Erode; two arrested

During interrogation, the duo allegedly admitted they were smuggling sandalwood logs from Thooka Naicken Palayam to Kerala.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 10:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 10:13 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSandalwoodsmugglers2 arrested

Follow us on :

Follow Us