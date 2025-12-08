Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

SIR 2.0 | 'Ensure every voter’s name figures on final list': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to DMK cadres

Stalin warned his cadres that the AIADMK-BJP alliance will 'spread lies, create false images, and use media to circulate fake news' and asked them to face such tactics boldly.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 15:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 15:25 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinDMKspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us