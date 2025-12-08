<p>Chennai: With the draft electoral rolls set to be published next week after the completion of the enumeration phase of the special intensive revision (SIR), DMK President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Monday asked his party cadres to ensure that they visit every house in their booths and thoroughly verify the details of voters who might have been left out during the exercise. </p><p>Addressing district secretaries via video conferencing on ‘My Booth, My Victory’, Stalin said though DMK cadres have worked hard for the past one month during the SIR exercise, only 50 per cent of their task has been completed. </p><p>The remaining 50 per cent task will be to ensure that not even one voter is left out and add his or her name by either filing an appeal or enrolling as a fresh voter before the SIR is completed in February. </p><p>DMK’s Booth Level Agents (BLAs) played a key role in helping the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) reach the voters and get back the filled Enumeration Forms (EFs) across the state. </p><p>The party had also set up a helpline at its headquarters here which received about 600 calls a day and about 200 personal visits by voters who needed help in filling the EFs and submitting them. </p>.Congress leaders meet Stalin; begin seat-sharing talks for 2026 Assembly polls.<p>Stalin said though the DMK cadres have worked on the ground well, they should never “underestimate” the opponents who will use CBI, ED, IT, and the Election Commission “against us” during the elections. </p><p>“Every booth committee member must ensure that they visit each house. They must thoroughly verify the details of voters who might have been left out. Every house must receive leaflets on the achievements of the Dravidian model government,” he said.</p><p>The DMK President also said the party cadres should reach out to 2.5 crore beneficiaries of various schemes implemented by the government and request them to vote for the party.</p><p>“In the 2021 assembly elections, our alliance secured 2.09 crore votes. This time, we are sure to get more votes than that. Based on our work, I am confident that we will form the government again. We have to aim to get the confidence of about 2.50 crore voters this time,” he said. </p><p>Stalin warned his cadres that the AIADMK-BJP alliance will “spread lies, create false images, and use media to circulate fake news” and asked them to face such tactics boldly. </p><p>“Our policy is our strength. Our hardworking party cadres are our strength. The party organization present in each poll booth is our strength. Using these strengths must be our main strategy. We must ensure our votes in every poll booth. Each party member at every booth should be actively engaged,” he said. </p>