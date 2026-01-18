<p>Indore: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/virat-kohli">Virat Kohli</a>’s 108-ball 124 went in vain as New Zealand completed a 2-1 series victory against India with a 41-run win in the third and final ODI here on Sunday.</p><p>After conceding 337 for eight to New Zealand, India slumped to 71 for four and could never really recover despite Kohli’s record-extending 54th ODI ton, Nitish Kumar Reddy’s 53 and Harshit Rana’s strokeful 52.</p><p>India were bowled out for 296 in 46 overs.</p><p>Zak Foulkes (3/77) and Kristian Clarke (3/54) took six wickets between them while rookie spinner Jayden Lennox returned 2/42 from his 10 overs.</p>.Virat Kohli completes 54th ODI ton in third match against New Zealand.<p>Earlier, Daryl Mitchell (137) and Glenn Phillips (106) hit tons to power New Zealand to a challenging 337 for eight in 50 overs.</p><p><strong>Brief Scores:</strong></p><p>New Zealand: 337 for 8 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 137, Glenn Phillips 106; Arshdeep Singh 3/63, Harshit Rana 3/84).</p><p>India: 296 all out in 46 overs (Virat Kohli 124, Nitish Kumar Reddy 53, Harshit Rana 52; Zak Foulkes 3/77, Kristian Clarke 3/54, Jayden Lennox 2/42).</p>