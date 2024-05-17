Summer rains lash Tamil Nadu; tourists asked to avoid Ooty due to yellow alert

“We have put in place enough precautions. People have been asked to be careful during rains. As far as tourists are concerned, it is better for them to avoid visiting Nilgiris during heavy rains but if they still wish to, we have put in place enough measures to take care of them,” Aruna told reporters on Friday.

The advisory comes at a time when tourists have once again begun flocking to Ooty. For a while, they avoided the popular spot due to rise in temperature in the tourist town. Last week, Ooty recorded its highest-ever temperature. April saw Ooty touch 29 degree Celsius.

Less than four months ago, in January, the popular hill station nestled in Western Ghats, recorded near-zero temperature with nail-biting cold.

Extreme temperatures in winter and summer have led to serious concern with activists calling it an impact of climate change. They have demanded action from the government on protecting the hill station as it draws a million of tourists during peak season (April-June) due to its cool climate.