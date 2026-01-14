Menu
Tamil Nadu celebrates 'Bhogi' with bonfires leading to mild smog early Wednesday

Flight operations in the domestic sector were unaffected as the presence of the fog and smog was mild and lasted only for a while, airport sources said.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 05:37 IST
Published 14 January 2026, 05:37 IST
