Tamil Nadu celebrates 'Mattu Pongal', pays tribute to cattle

The iconic Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur hosted its famous Mattu Pongal celebrations, where over 100 cows were lined up for special Gho Pooja (cow worship).
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 06:33 IST
