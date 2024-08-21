Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates, lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 70,000 crore

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated 19 new projects and laid the foundation stone for 28 projects across sectors worth Rs 70,000 crore that will provide job opportunities to about one lakh people as the state government successfully realised the Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) into actual investments.

At the event, which was attended by industry titans, Stalin made a passionate appeal to businessmen who have invested in the state, to turn into “industrial ambassadors” of the government by convincing companies who don’t have presence to invest in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister said that Wednesday’s event was a proof that the state makes concerted efforts to realise MoUs into actual investments and doesn’t believe in switching to hibernation mode after signing pacts with companies.

Manufacturing facilities of Japan’s Omron Healthcare, which built its factory in just about a year after making a commitment to the state, Motherson Electronics, L&T Innovation Campus, Sundaram Fasteners, Royal Enfield, and Milky Mist are some of the projects that were inaugurated by Stalin.

A green hydrogen and green ammonia unit by Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries in Thoothukudi at a cost of Rs 36, 200 crores are the single largest investment for which the foundation stone was laid by the Chief Minister.