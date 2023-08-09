Tamil Nadu Congress to get new chief?

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) might get a new president very soon to get the party battle-ready for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil, who headed the Congress War Room in the Karnataka assembly elections, is tipped to be the frontrunner for the post, followed by two MPs S Jothimani and A Chellakumar. Though the three year tenure of incumbent TNCC chief K S Alagiri ended in February 2022, he continues to hold the post.
Senthil, a Karnataka-cadre officer, quit from the Indian Administrative Service in 2019 citing his inability to continue when “fundamental building blocks of diverse democracy are being compromised” after the Narendra Modi-led BJP won a second consecutive term. Sources said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will take a call on the new TNCC chief very soon.
“Two names – Jothimani and Chellakumar – were discussed for a very long time within the party by the High Command but there was no consensus. Senthil’s name was considered for the post of Working President. But now it looks like Senthil might be a surprise choice for TNCC President. But, the final decision is that of Kharge’s,” a source in the know told DH. The source said a leadership change is being considered to ensure that the Congress’ voice is heard much more than other political parties in the state, especially the BJP, whose chief K Annamalai is currently on a state-wide padayatra.
“What we need currently is someone who can counter the BJP ideologically, not merely politically. The fight is ideological, and the High Command believes Congress has space to grow in Tamil Nadu,” the source added.
Congress is in an alliance with the DMK in Tamil Nadu and the new TNCC chief will have the additional responsibility of keeping the ally in good humour, besides rejuvenating the cadre, and rebuilding the party. Sources also said at a meeting of party leaders from the state in New Delhi last week, Rahul Gandhi stressed that Congress the “space” to grow in Tamil Nadu and that steps should be taken in this regard.
Chellakumar and Jothimani are MPs from Krishnagiri and Karur respectively. While Chellakumar has been with the Congress since the 1980s, Jothimani is considered close to Rahul Gandhi. She was General Secretary and Vice President of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and has the ears of Gandhi. In fact, Gandhi had mentioned the names of Jothimani and another MP Manickam Tagore in response to questions about dynastic politics in Congress during media interviews.
Senthil, who joined the Congress in November 2020, was credited with media campaigns that put the ruling BJP on the defensive in Karnataka in the run-up to the May assembly elections. Having headed the war room, Senthil has now been appointed as an observer for the Rajasthan assembly polls.