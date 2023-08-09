Tamil Nadu Congress to get new chief?

“What we need currently is someone who can counter the BJP ideologically, not merely politically. The fight is ideological, and the High Command believes Congress has space to grow in Tamil Nadu,” the source added.

Congress is in an alliance with the DMK in Tamil Nadu and the new TNCC chief will have the additional responsibility of keeping the ally in good humour, besides rejuvenating the cadre, and rebuilding the party. Sources also said at a meeting of party leaders from the state in New Delhi last week, Rahul Gandhi stressed that Congress the “space” to grow in Tamil Nadu and that steps should be taken in this regard.

Chellakumar and Jothimani are MPs from Krishnagiri and Karur respectively. While Chellakumar has been with the Congress since the 1980s, Jothimani is considered close to Rahul Gandhi. She was General Secretary and Vice President of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and has the ears of Gandhi. In fact, Gandhi had mentioned the names of Jothimani and another MP Manickam Tagore in response to questions about dynastic politics in Congress during media interviews.

Senthil, who joined the Congress in November 2020, was credited with media campaigns that put the ruling BJP on the defensive in Karnataka in the run-up to the May assembly elections. Having headed the war room, Senthil has now been appointed as an observer for the Rajasthan assembly polls.