Tamil Nadu MP drags Karnataka MLA to court over baseless Dharmasthala link

The controversy deepened after the complainant, charged with perjury, alleged long-term body burials in Dharmasthala, sparking a multi-location SIT probe.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 11:16 IST
Published 06 September 2025, 11:16 IST
