Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu rain woes not over yet as weather bloggers predict North-east Monsoon to be intense

NEM is the chief rainy season for Chennai with over 48 per cent (442.8 mm) of its annual rainfall being realised during this season (October-December).
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 14:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 14:51 IST
India NewsrainsTamil NaduNorth-east

Follow us on :

Follow Us