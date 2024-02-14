Tamil Nadu Speaker allots O Panneerselvam’s seat to AIADMK’s R B Udhayakumar in House

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu has recognised R B Udhayakumar as the deputy leader of the AIADMK Legislature Party and allotted him the seat occupied by expelled leader O Panneerselvam in the House, drawing curtains on an issue that lingered on for nearly 19 months.

The change in seat allocation came into effect on Wednesday. Udhayakumar will now be seated next to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami while Panneerselvam has been moved to the second row.

The allotment of seats comes a day after Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed to the Speaker to consider Palaniswami’s demand that the seat next to him should be allotted to Udhayakumar instead of Panneerselvam.

Stalin’s intervention was significant as the Speaker continued to ignore AIADMK’s representation since July 2022.