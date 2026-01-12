<p>Chennai: Taking Thackerays head-on, former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Monday asserted that he won’t be “afraid of threats and intimidation” by MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders that his legs will be cut-off if he entered Mumbai again and defended his statement that India’s commercial capital “was not merely a city of Maharashtra, but an international city".</p><p>Speaking to reporters, Annamalai wondered whether he had become such an important leader for MNS chief Raj Thackeray to organise a public meeting in Mumbai and abuse him. </p><p>The former Karnataka-cadre officer also maintained that he has immense respect for Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and he had a picture of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his office when he was the state president. </p><p>“Just like Murasoli (DMK mouthpiece) here, Shiv Sena runs a newspaper called Saamana in which they wrote that if I entered Mumbai, they would cut off my leg. I will come to Mumbai again. Do whatever you can. If I were to get scared of such threats and intimidation, I would have remained in my native village forever,” Annamalai said.</p><p>While campaigning for BJP candidates in the BMC polls last week, Annamalai said Bombay was not merely a city of Maharashtra, it is an international city, triggering sharp reactions from MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT). </p>.'Try cutting my legs': BJP's Annamalai hits back at Raj Thackeray after 'rasmalai' jibe.<p>Raj Thackeray on Sunday went a step ahead by spewing venom on Annamalai in particular and South Indians in general by calling the BJP leader 'Rasmalai' and reviving the 'Hatao Lungi, Bajao Pungi' slogan. </p><p>Seeking to know who were the Thackerays to abuse him, Annamalai asked how speaking positively about leaders or cities outside one’s home state undermines regional identity. </p><p>“If we call Prime Minister Narendra Modi the leader of India does that mean he stops being a Gujarati? If we call Kamaraj, a great leader of India, does that mean he stops being a Tamil? Similarly, when we call Mumbai the capital of the world does that mean it is not a city built by Maharashtrians?” he asked. </p><p>“Does it mean that Mumbai was not built by the hard work of Marathi brothers and sisters? All of this is a matter of pride and identity for the city,” he said. </p><p>Annamalai also said if Balasaheb Thackeray were to be alive today, none of the people questioning him would have been in public memory. “They are roaming around only to damage their father’s legacy,” he added. </p>.‘Mumbai is not a Maharashtra city’: Annamalai triggers backlash from Shiv Sena (UBT).<p><strong>'Annamalai is big zero'</strong></p><p>Hours after Tamil Nadu BJP vice president K Annamalai hit out at Thackeray cousins - Uddhav and Raj, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray said that the IPS-officer-turned-politician is a "zero" and people of the southern state has showed him his place.</p><p>“Annamalai is BJP’s face and big zero.… He couldn't even save his deposit and lost his seat, and pretends as if he is the next Prime Minister...people of Tamil Nadu have shown him his place,” said Aaditya, who is the son of Uddhav and nephew of Raj.</p><p>“Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are two very separate areas... Will Annamalai come and tell us what Mumbai is,” he said and praised DMK leader and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin for taking the state ahead.</p><p>“Annamalai and BJP have insulted Maharashtra, and people will not tolerate it,” said Uddhav, a two-time MLA from Worli.</p><p><em>(Inputs from Mrityunjay Bose)</em></p>