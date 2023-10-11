Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Trichy minor woman harassment: Steps initiated for strong departmental action against accused cops: Stalin

The arrested included a sub-inspector and the local police acted quickly on the complaint of the victim, Stalin informed the Assembly.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 18:08 IST

Follow Us

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said four policemen have been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a minor woman in Tiruchirappally recently and that they would face strong departmental action as well.

The arrested included a sub-inspector and the local police acted quickly on the complaint of the victim, he informed the state Assembly.

The incident happened at Tiruchirappally's Mukkombu tourist spot where the four men allegedly misbehaved with the woman.

'After assaulting and chasing away the youth (the woman's friend), they took her in a car and misbehaved with her and dropped her after she raised an alarm,' he said.

An enquiry was held at the level of the Superintendent of Police and all four accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, Stalin said. They have been placed under suspension.

Further, departmental action has been initiated against them under provisions that would ensure stringent punishment, he said.

The government will act tough against those indulging in crimes, especially sexual in nature, against women and children, the CM assured.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 October 2023, 18:08 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduCrimeSexual HarassmentMK Stalin

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT