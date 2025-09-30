<p>Actor-turned politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> broke his silence over the Karur stampede which resulted in the death of 41 people, saying the truth about the fatal incident will come out soon, and hinted he was ready to face action.</p><p>Days after a rally led by him in Tamil Nadu's Karur district witnessed the stampede deaths, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder Tuesday said he hasn't visited the affected persons so far as his presence there would lead to an "unusual situation."</p>.Vijay rally stampede: Tamil YouTuber Felix Gerald arrested for allegedly spreading rumours.<p>The top actor said he has never faced such a "painful situation" in his life. He challenged Chief Minister M K Stalin to "do anything to him," but not his party colleagues.</p><p>"I didn't visit Karur as it would lead to an unusual situation. I will meet you (families of victims, the injured) soon," he said in a video message posted on his social media page.</p>.<p>The TVK leader Vijay also challenged Stalin to take action against him directly instead of targeting his party leaders.</p><p>"You may do anything to me," he said, even as his party colleagues including senior leaders Bussy N Anand and CTR Nirmal Kumar are police facing case in connection with the September 27 stampede in Karur.</p>.TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna's 'Gen Z protest' call in Tamil Nadu amid grief over Karur stampede sparks row.<p>Seeking to take on the ruling DMK over the matter, he said "CM sir, if you have a thought of seeking vengeance, you may do anything to me and not touch the party men."</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>