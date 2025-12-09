<p>Puducherry: Actor-politician, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> held his first public meeting in the union territory on Tuesday and said the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> regime in neighbouring Tamil Nadu must learn from the impartial government led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy.</p><p>He also targeted the Centre for not paying attention to the long time demand for statehood.</p><p>Addressing the rally from his custom-made campaign vehicle, Vijay said though his party, the TVK, is a rival outfit the Puducherry government has given full security to the rally and the DMK must learn from it.</p>.Man held with handgun at TVK rally, crowds swell despite police restrictions to see Vijay in Tamil Nadu's Uppalam.<p>"It will be good if TN's DMK regime learns from impartial Puducherry government. They will however, not learn now," he said.</p><p>"The DMK regime will 100 per cent learn their lesson from 2026 TN Assembly election; our people will ensure it," he added.</p><p>Only for Centre, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are separate. "We people are together," Vijay said.</p><p>Puducherry Assembly has, over the years, adopted as many as 16 resolutions seeking statehood, he said.</p>