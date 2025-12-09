Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

TVK chief Vijay says 'Tamil Nadu's DMK regime must learn from Puducherry govt'

He also targeted the Centre for not paying attention to the long time demand for statehood.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 09:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 09:03 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKVijayTVK

Follow us on :

Follow Us