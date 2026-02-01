Menu
Union Budget 2026: Disappointing that states’ share in taxes remain unchanged: Stalin

Stalin said the demand of Tamil Nadu and other states that the share distributed to states in total tax revenue should be raised from 41 percent to 50 percent has been ignored this time as well.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 12:13 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 12:13 IST
India NewsTamil NaduM K StalinTaxunion budget 2026

